The first cousin of moonshine: Back in 1990, Irish police were still fighting underground booze

Sgt. Joe Boyce and his team from Oughterard Garda Station head over the hills of Connemara, searching for illegal poteen makers. (Photo by Paul Daly)

Poteen, a clear liquid made from fermenting barley, sugar and yeast, has been made in Ireland for centuries.

The "water of life" was made by Irish monks in the 1500s and the mispronunciation "uisce beatha' became whisky. In 1661, poteen was banned by King Charles II and the production went underground; it is considered the father of all whiskeys, including scotch, and is the first cousin of moonshine.

The Irish brought the knowledge and skill with them when they emigrated to North America, and the tradition continued.

Most Irish homes, especially in rural areas, had at least one bottle of poteen on a shelf that was pulled out for celebrations or medicinal purposes. There were a few families with ancient recipes who regularly set up a secret distillery and sold their product.

Poteen is commonly found in many Irish homes, especially in rural areas. In 1990, I photographed Joe Boyce and his team from Oughterard Garda Station as they patrolled for illegal stills. (Photo by Paul Daly)

Poteen, or poitín, is pronounced "pot-cheen" and means little pot in Gaelic. It was distilled in a small pot still. The recipe was varied as to the region and the accessibility of ingredients. The alcohol volume content was 40 to 90 per cent (generally closer to 90).

A staple at St. Patrick's Day (and beyond)

Poorly done, a batch of poteen could make you very ill, or — as rumour suggested — cause blindness. Reputable distillers, though, could do a thriving business. There was great profit to be made from a batch and the biggest demand was for events such as a wedding, or a wake, or before major holidays, such as Christmas and St. Patrick's Day.

Pre-Christmas was also the busiest time for the Gardai Poteen Patrol (police patrol) from the village of Oughterard in the west coast of Ireland.

Joe Boyce chats with a farmer on the hills of Connemara, looking for any information as the team search for illegal poteen makers. (Photo by Paul Daly)

In 1990 I followed Sgt. Joe Boyce with a "poteen patrol" as they set off early in the morning to search remote regions of Connemara for signs of illegal stills.

They would walk endless miles over the hills and fields looking for unusual activity. The stills were generally tucked into nooks of the rock walls and difficult to find, unless you were on foot.

The ‘poteen patrol’ finds remnants of an old still along a rock wall on the hills of Connemara. (Photo by Paul Daly)

Back in the early days a clear giveaway was a constant plume of smoke from a peat fire, as the mixture must ferment for three or four days.

In later years the bootleggers used natural gas so then the Garda looked for discarded items such as barrels and bottles.

Culprits had to be caught red-handed

In 1990, there was generally a fine of about 1,500 Irish pounds if caught, but an individual could not be charged unless caught red-handed.

Joe Boyce holds the copper worm — the heart of a working still — that police confiscated from a still found on the hills of Connemara. Photo by Paul Daly

The best the police could do to restrict the operation was to destroy the shed, the still, the barrels and any brew, and take away the copper worm.

The copper worm was the heart of the still and the most difficult thing to replace.

A push to legalize poteen began in the late 1970s but it wasn't until March 7, 1997 that the law was dropped and poteen could be produced and sold following the regulations of the Irish Department of Agriculture.

Police destroy a still and discard the half-brewed poteen into the sea. Photo by Paul Daly

In 2008, the European Union awarded poteen Geographical Indicative Status. This means that just as real champagne comes from a specific area of France, real poteen can only be produced in Ireland.

There are still folks making their own brew, but these days you can buy Poteen in upscale pubs in Ireland and around the world.

In 1990, this is what became of seized poteen. Seven years later, the popular alcohol became legal.

