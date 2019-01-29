Postville without police presence since December, and unsure when it will return

A small community on Labrador's northern coast wonders, weeks after an RCMP officer has been in Postville, if the police are gone for good.

"Our last police visit in Postville departed here on December the 17th," said Glen Sheppard, the AngajukKak of Postville.

Sheppard said he shook the officers' hands and wished them well, and was told when asked that he would see them again on January 14 of the new year.

However, they have not returned to the community since they left more than a month ago, and it's not clear when they will, he said.

"I still cannot get a confirmed date of when the police will be back in Postville on a regular police patrol."

Cross your fingers and hope for the best. - Glen Sheppard

The understanding is that RCMP should have police presence in the community 20 days per month, an agreement that was put in place through the office of the justice minister, he said.

Money for a police presence of two RCMP officers in the community of about 175 people was established in 2010, the Western Star reported at the time. Previously the nearest RCMP officer was in Makkovik, reachable by snowmobile trails in the winter or plane in the summer.

The RCMP received 16 calls from Postville for all of 2018, with most all of those calls of a non-serious nature, police said in a statement.

"We always get the response from police saying, oh you know, based on your crime rate that we don't see it as urgent or necessary to be in Postville when we have other, more pressing issues to be dealing with," Sheppard said.

"So you know, is it because we're the smallest community on the coast that we have to suffer?"

Questions about budget

Sheppard wants to know if his community's policing is a budget problem.

"I can recall listening to CBC News and they were transporting transformers from Cartwright into Muskrat Falls accompanied by police officers, and we can't get two for 20 days a month," he said.

"I think there's a problem."

The town of Postville has not had a police presence since December. (Jerry Goudie/Facebook)

If the RCMP does leave Postville, it would be the only unpoliced community on the coast, which leaves Sheppard concerned.

"There have been incidents in the past, serious incidents went on in the past, that required the presence or the workforce of the RCMP," he said.

"What do you do, cross your fingers and hope for the best."

Karen Sheppard — a former resident of Postville, and sister of Glen — told Labrador Morning "one call is too many to the RCMP."

"Years ago, when I lived there, we had no policing presence at all and all the strain was felt on the nurse in town," she said.

Karen Sheppard wants the amount of calls to be correlated with the population of Postville and with how many calls could be made if there was a full-time police presence in the town.

"There are issues and problems in our hometown," she said.

"No community is ever too quiet to have the presence of RCMP."

