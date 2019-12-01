Postal van, packages destroyed in fire in St. John's

A postal van caught fire on Forest Road in St. John's Sunday morning, destroying the vehicle and a number of packages inside — just weeks before Christmas.

Captain Craig Cox says the St. John's Regional Fire Department received a call of a vehicle fire at 10:56 a.m., and the truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A better video of the Canada Post truck fire. It’s extinguished now. Police, fire on scene. Driver looks to be ok. But presents in the back likely aren’t. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/canadapostcorp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canadapostcorp</a> <a href="https://t.co/vzrmBMP12t">pic.twitter.com/vzrmBMP12t</a> —@HeatherMGillis

Cox said the postal delivery worker was outside of the van when the blaze began, and while the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, it appeared to have begun around the engine. There were no injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started around the engine of the van. The postal worker was outside the vehicle when the fire began. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

He said the fire moved quickly through the open van and to the mail and parcels in the rear of the vehicle.

Cox said all the mail was compromised with either smoke, water or fire damage and has been collected by Canada Post.

Canada Post says some packages in the truck were destroyed and it is investigating the matter. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

In a statement to CBC News, Canada Post said "some parcels have been destroyed" and that the company is working with police to collect more information and investigate the fire.

The company did not disclose what would happen for those who had packages destroyed.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador