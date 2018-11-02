Canada Post workers on strike across Avalon Peninsula

Canada Post mail carriers across the Avalon Peninsula have hit the picket line as part of rotating strikes across the country.

Workers at nearly 30 offices across the Avalon Peninsula walked out as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Craig Dyer, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) local in St. John's, said it's unclear when this round of strikes will end.

"We don't know if it's 24, 48, 72 [hours], we're just waiting for direction from our national leadership," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

He spoke to CBC News from the Canada Post sorting station on Kenmount Road in St. John's.

"The facility is now shut down, there's nobody going in, nobody going out because there's no service," he said.

The strike on the Avalon is part of a national CUPW rotating strike effort. The union's demands from the postal service include improved job security, an end to forced overtime, and improvements to health and safety protection.

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

