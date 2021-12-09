Postal services upended in Spaniard's Bay following sudden closure of well-known business

Accessing postal services in Spaniard's Bay and Harbour Grace has become a lot more chaotic this holiday season following the closure of a well-known business in the area.

And Canada Post is struggling to find a long-term solution.

"We recognize the difficulties facing residents of Spaniard's Bay regarding the sudden closure of their local post office on Dec. 3," Phil Legault, a spokesperson for Canada Post, wrote in a statement to CBC News.

A1 Convenience was a high-profile member of the Spaniard's Bay business community, with a gas bar and convenience store in the centre of the Conception Bay North community. For nearly two decades, the store was also home to a privately run and full-service Canada Post outlet, with some 1,000 post office boxes.

But the business had fallen on hard times, and was forced to close last week, taking six jobs and the postal outlet with it, at the height of the busy holiday postal season.

"All these women, these other women besides myself, put their heart and soul into this store," said Linda Mahoney, who worked at A1 for a dozen years.

Linda Mahoney is one of six people out of work following the sudden closure of A1 Convenience in Spaniard's Bay earlier this month. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

In response, Canada Post decided to redirect mail services for the 2,700 residents of Spaniard's Bay to the neighbouring community of Harbour Grace, where the corporation runs a post office staffed by unionized workers on Water Street.

The sudden surge in activity in Harbour Grace, with physical distancing pandemic rules still in effect, has created a bottleneck for citizens trying to access postal services.

Harbour Grace resident Melissa Smith said Wednesday she waited in a lineup for more than an hour — most of that time outside — trying to collect holiday parcels.

Despite the wait, Smith said Canada Post employees were helpful, and those in the lineup seemed to be patient and understanding.

"It was definitely a long wait, but Santa Claus is making deliveries, so it's important to get what you need at this time of year," Smith said.

A serious inconvenience

For Spaniard's Bay residents, it's a major shakeup for those used to taking a leisurely trip to A1 and quickly accessing postal services.

Senior citizens like Vera Coombs and her husband Clyde of Spaniard's Bay say it's a serious inconvenience.

"We just had to come, open up the box, get our mail, and go again. Now we have to drive at least 15 to 20 minutes," said Vera, adding that the wait in Harbour Grace, sometimes outside in winter weather, can be enough to deter people from even going to the post office.

The loss of service has politicians from all levels of government pressing for answers from Canada Post, with municipal leaders in Spaniard's Bay saying they feel abandoned by the federal Crown corporation.

"I want postal service restored here … with the same services what we had," Spaniard's Bay town councillor Paul Ryan said.

Ryan said Canada Post should have been better prepared for the closure of A1 Convenience, since there were telltale signs in recent months — a shortage of gas at the pumps and store shelves that were not being restocked — that the business was in serious trouble.

The town council has offered space at the municipal complex for Canada Post to establish a temporary postal outlet, but Ryan said that offered was rejected.

Ryan said the owners of A1 also attempted to strike a deal with Canada Post that would see just the postal service remain at the business, but that also failed.

"I'm just not sleeping properly and it's a big issue because it affects the people of this town," said Ryan.

Canada Post customer and Harbour Grace resident Melissa Smith remains upbeat and smiling, despite having to wait more than at hour at the post office Wednesday to collect some holiday packages. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Legault said Canada Post had hoped to quickly find a long-term solution, but it didn't materialize, prompting the decision to redirect Spaniard's Bay mail services to Harbour Grace.

"We continue to look for short-term and long-term postal solutions within the community, such as having another business host the postal outlet and post office boxes, installing temporary and permanent community mailboxes, and even, in the short term, delivering packages to residents with a civic address," Legault wrote.

Meanwhile, the Harbour Grace post office began its holiday schedule this week, with extended customer hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and also Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Legault said customers who have questions can call 1-866-607-6301.

