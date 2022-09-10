Post-tropical storm to bring rain and high winds to the Avalon Peninsula

Wind warnings are in effect for the southern and eastern parts of the Avalon Peninsula, with maximum Northeasterly gusts at 80 kilometers per hour inland to 110 along the most exposed parts of the coast. (Ashley Brauweiler)

Hurricane Earl is in transition to a post-tropical storm, but strong winds and large amounts of rain are still expected on the Avalon Peninsula.

Wind warnings are in effect for the southern and eastern parts of the Avalon, with maximum gusts expected to range from between 80 to 110 kilometres per hour depending on the location.



Environment Canada warns that similar storms in the past have led to broken tree branches, power outages, and disruptions to travel. They say lightweight objects and patio furniture should be secured or stored away.



The wind is expected to die down Sunday afternoon.

A rainfall warning is in effect for St. John's and vicinity with a predicted total rainfall of 50 to 80 millimetres or higher. (Ashley Brauweiler)

Meanwhile, St. John's and vicinity are under a rainfall warning.



While the northern Avalon Peninsula is expected to see 40 to 60 millimetres of rain, Environment Canada is predicting a total rainfall of between 50 to 80 millimetres or higher for the metro area. They say this level of rain carries a risk of road erosion and localized flooding.



The rain should last through Monday morning, with the heaviest downpours between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Hurricane Earl is predicted to stall just south of the island, which means the heaviest rain and winds will stay offshore.



However, the position of the storm will cause significant wave heights, of between 5 to 7 meters high. The unusual surf should last through Monday.

