Angry postal workers occupy Canada Post office in St. John's

CUPW members occupied a Canada Post station on Kenmount Road in St. John's Tuesday. (Submitted)

Dozens of frustrated Canada Post workers flooded into a St. John's office on Tuesday to protest back-to-work legislation that was given royal assent after clearing the Senate Monday night.

"They're so upset," Craig Dyer, local president with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, told reporters outside the Kenmount Road offices where the occupation was happening.

"They're so upset with the government, with the Senate and with local management."

The Senate passed the back-to-work bill with a 53-25 vote, ending a five-week period of rotating strikes in which postal workers across the country walked off the job for a day at a time.

Dyer said the mood among workers soured as they saw Parliament approve a plan to legislate an end to the dispute.

Craig Dyer says CUPW members are feeling deflated after being legislated back to work. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

"I'm feeling lousy," said Dyer, adding that he felt Canada Post managers foresaw this outcome all along.

"The corporation sat back for the last 11 months, and they knew this would be the result."

CUPW has been campaigning for issues that include greater staffing, protections for occupational health and safety, and equity between workers in different parts of the corporation.

Dyer said Tuesday's occupation comes out of worker frustration.

"We have no leverage," he said.

