Dorian moved offshore, while some power outages still reported

As post-tropical storm Dorian continues to move off into the North Atlantic, winds will keep gusting across Newfoundland, while some people on the west coast are still without power Monday morning.

The Dorian storm system whipped through the west coast of Newfoundland, as well as along the south coast, and up north across to the Bonavista region.

Winds in the Wreckhouse area hit 157 km/h, and along the south coast gusts were hitting 143 km/h.

"All up the west coast really, it was in that 100 to almost 120 km/h, so those are some pretty impressive winds. You take into account the duration, too," says Rob Carroll, a meteorologist with the Environment Canada weather office in Gander.

Newfoundland Power still has about 1,500 customers without power, in the Howley, Pynn's Brook, Bonne Bay and Humber Village areas. Restoration times all appear to be set for midday Monday.

Three huge trees were knocked over by high winds in front of an apartment in Stephenville. Billy Flowers stands in front of the downed trees to show their size. (Submitted by Ryan William Flowers)

"The biggest challenge for crews has been the removal of multiple large, heavy trees in power lines due to high winds," said Newfoundland Power spokeswoman Michele Coughlan.

"Crews worked round the clock throughout the storm and continue to make progress."

While the Dorian system tracked its way to Newfoundland, it was downgraded to a post-tropical storm. It had been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it walloped parts of Nova Scotia and wreaked havoc across the Maritimes.

"When it got to Newfoundland it was mainly a wind event, where it had transitioned to post tropical. … The heavier rains actually missed Newfoundland," said Carroll.

"That being said, up in Labrador when the system went by, there was a little bit of actual wet snow in some of the higher elevations that was mixed in with the rain."

Driving to Happy Valley-Goose Bay from Cartwright on Sept. 8, Phoebe Davis says her children came across snow-covered roads. (Submitted by Phoebe Davis)

There were some storm surges down around the south coast, Carroll said, but nothing major was reported.

"We were a bit lucky that the tides weren't running too high this weekend," he said. "Had it been the previous weekend, we had much higher tides, it could have been a different story."

As of early Monday morning, the Dorian system is about 150 nautical miles northeast of St. Anthony, Carroll said.

"It's really moving away pretty quickly now."

After a weekend of cancellations, Marine Atlantic said its scheduled crossings for Monday will go ahead, weather permitting.

Hurricane Dorian Update:<br>Please be advised that tonight’s 23:45 sailings are cancelled. Weather permitting, we will depart tomorrow at 11:45, 17:00 and 23:45. We will also have the Ericson in service to help clear the commercial traffic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/b8al1yQu65">pic.twitter.com/b8al1yQu65</a> —@MAferries

So long Dorian, and summer

In its wake, Environment Canada has a frost advisory in effect for much of Newfoundland, as well as the southcoast region of Labrador.

"It's much more fall-like now for the next couple of days," Carroll said.

Winds will continue to gust up to 70 km/h throughout Monday, he said, before gradually wearing down as the day goes on, but temperatures will stay cooler.

As the air cools and the wind dies, making room for clear skies, it also makes for "ideal conditions for the temperatures to plummet," Carroll added.

"It always seems there's a big storm that hits somewhere around this time of year, and when it goes through, that pretty well sucks summer away with it."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador