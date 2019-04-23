Possible WW II mortar discovered in St. John's backyard

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in St. John's handled an unusual call in the city's east end Saturday, following a report that a possible explosive was unearthed.

The RNC's Explosive Disposal Unit responded at 10 a.m. to a residence in the East White Hills Road area.

A homeowner had been digging in their backyard, and discovered what they believed was a Second World War-era mortar.

In a release Sunday, police said the object in question was "subsequently removed and disposed of without incident."

