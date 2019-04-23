Possible WW II mortar discovered in St. John's backyard
Police made an unusual call in the east end on Saturday.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in St. John's handled an unusual call in the city's east end Saturday, following a report that a possible explosive was unearthed.
The RNC's Explosive Disposal Unit responded at 10 a.m. to a residence in the East White Hills Road area.
A homeowner had been digging in their backyard, and discovered what they believed was a Second World War-era mortar.
In a release Sunday, police said the object in question was "subsequently removed and disposed of without incident."
