Family home firebombed in Shea Heights, man treated for burns

A family home in the St. John's neighbourhood of Shea Heights was the target of what looks like a firebombing, according to first responders.

"There was a fire contained all through the front entrance," said Bob Hiscock, platoon chief with the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were first on the scene at Chafe Avenue. Police called in fire crews around 2 a.m. Monday, although Hiscock said the fire was mostly out by the time trucks arrived.

It appears someone bashed in the front entrance, and threw a container with fuel inside the home, he said.

Platoon chief Bob Hiscock said the heat at the front entrance was so intense it melted nearby fixtures.

The heat was intense enough to cause fixtures near the entrance, such as the doorbell, to melt away, Hiscock said. Smoke damage permeated the main floor, with charring throughout the house, he added.

Four adults were inside at the time. All of them made it outside, and one man was taken to hospital with minor burns.

Hiscock said the firebombing is under investigation.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video to contact the force.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador