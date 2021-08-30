How do you stay positive when the news looks so bleak? This St. John's group has been doing it for 30 years

Over three decades of war, conflict and now a global pandemic, a St. John's group continues to preach the power of positive thinking to overcome panic-inducing world events.

The Positive Thinkers Club began in St. John's in February of 1989. Co-founder Dave Rudofsky said he remembers its genesis vividly, a stormy day at the Battery Hotel in St. John's.

He'd just heard a public speaker talk about the power of positive thinking, and knew he wanted to share the idea across the province.

Today, the club meets once a month to hear from guest speakers over breakfast.

"I guess it's a recharging of one's batteries on a monthly basis," Rudofsky told CBC Radio's On The Go Friday. "We leave certainly with an elevated feeling of where we are, and why were here. And basically, everybody benefits as a result of that experience."

We've been through things before, and we can get through this as well. Because we're still here, and we're still striving to go forward. - Sheldon Crocker

According to Rudofsky, the art of positive thinking is often more than the idea of ignoring life's unpleasant situations. It centres around how a person shapes attitudes and expectations to the events happening around them to better their overall mindset.

Using an example shown in research by the Mayo Clinic in the United States, an instance of positive thinking is turning the phrase "I'm never going to get better" into "I'll give it another try."

In separate research by Johns Hopkins Medicine, scholars found that positive thinking can translate into boosts in physical and mental health, citing studies that show people with a more positive outlook may be better protected against the inflammatory damage of stress and other stress-related ailments.

Applying positive thinking can also lead to perceived mental health benefits, including a boost in creativity and better coping skills when facing stress.

Responding with optimism

The club has had to change how it operates due to the pandemic, shifting from in-person events to meeting with other members and guest speakers over video conferencing. While current president Sheldon Crocker says there's nothing like meeting in person, it also grants an opportunity to expand outside the St. John's area.

"Zoom has been our best friend over the past year and a half," Crocker said. "It's also been a good thing, because a lot of people might have accessibility issues, and getting around is not that easy."

Rudofsky said that although negativity may be amplified as a result of the pandemic and other global events, the key to maintaining a positive mindset comes in how you respond.

"We're all affected by events around us, but I think the understanding and the wisdom is that we can't change the events that happen," he said.

Current Positive Thinkers Club President Sheldon Crocker says it's important to remember that things in life always have a silver lining. (Submitted by Sheldon Crocker)

"What we can change is how we respond to those events…. Once you have a response to a certain set of circumstances, how you react to that is really the way you feel and how it affects your own state of mind."

Crocker echoed a similar idea, saying it's important to remember that every cloud has a silver lining.

"We've been through things before, and we can get through this as well. Because we're still here, and we're still striving to go forward."