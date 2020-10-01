COVID-19-positive health-care worker became symptomatic after arrival: Haggie

The latest case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador prompted a hastily-called media conference with the health minister, in a bid to answer several questions surrounding a healthcare worker who tested positive for the virus.

The woman, who is between the ages of 20 and 39, is not a resident of this province. She is an essential health-care worker, according to the government, who travelled to Labrador from Saskatchewan after receiving a travel exemption.

Health Minister John Haggie reiterated on Thursday what he said the evening before — it is not known if the woman self-isolated in her off-hours of work.

Because of that, the province is asking people who visited Terrington Co-op in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Sept. 22 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bargain Shop in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Sept. 23 between 3:30 and 4 p.m. to call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flights 7950 and 7484 departing Regina and Toronto for Deer Lake on Sept. 21, anyone who travelled on PAL flight 901 on Sept. 22, and anyone who stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Deer Lake on Sept. 21 should also arrange a COVID-19 test.

Haggie said the woman first showed symptoms of the virus after arriving in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and that it it appears the woman, who has been in the Labrador community for about a week and a half, was not symptomatic during travel to Goose Bay.

He said the risk to the general population is "low or negligible."

Long testing lineups, 'anxiety and concern'

Those recommendations prompted long lineups for testing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Thursday. Around mid-morning, there were close to 90 cars along the side of the road near the testing site.

Haggie said Thursday's press conference was to clarify who needs to be tested and how much of a risk there is when it comes to the virus.

Haggie said he understands there is "significant anxiety and concern" after Wednesday's news.

"I think the reasons for going and getting a test are very clear: either you have been identified by public health as a close contact or you fall into the categories related to Flight PAL 901 or the two stores referenced at the times referenced. Other people do not need to go and get tested, and I would encourage them not to do that at the moment, because it is displacing, potentially, the other categories who should get tested."

People who don't fall into those categories don't need to get tested, said Haggie, and are potentially displacing people who should.

"If you're in the queue and you happen to live in Happy Valley-Goose Bay [but] you weren't on the flight, you weren't at those stores and you didn't go to the health centre, don't sit in the queue. Go home."

As of Thursday morning, Haggie said, there haven't been any new positive cases found related to Wednesday's new case. However, he noted the province's total COVID-19 caseload will be updated as it usually is by 3 p.m. NT.

Haggie said the move to expand contact tracing to those who visited specific locations is being done out of an abundance of caution.

"We are, as contact tracing evolves, moving into areas where we're recommending people who were in locations be screened or should contact 811," he said. "In the past we've done that very much on a [personal] basis. So we're broadening our criteria for contact tracing, and this has coincided with this case in Labrador."

Health authority compiling possible contacts list

Haggie said Thursday that the woman did work shifts at a health-care facility, but that he doesn't know how many patients or other workers she may have come into contact with.

He said Labrador Grenfell Health is compiling that list currently.

Haggie noted essential health-care workers fall into their own category for self-isolation guidelines: they are able to travel to and from their workplace but must self-isolate apart from that.

"But they have to follow a certain protocol — for example, [wearing] a mask all the time. They should not mingle outside of work, breaks and this kind of thing. It is a bit of a different environment, but that is common for all essential workers, and that has to be for the first 14 days after their arrival."

Health Minister John Haggie says it appears Newfoundland and Labrador's latest COVID-19 case was not symptomatic during travel to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Haggie said it's up to public health officials and Labrador-Grenfell Health to determine the risk of contact at the woman's workplace and any potential spread.

"If the precautions that are required in terms of masking and [personal protective equipment] are followed by the essential worker in the first 14 days, the risk is felt by public health to be low," he said.

"But what will probably happen is a list of contacts from the point of view of patients and staff will be generated by the investigation through public health, and that's ongoing. And those individuals will be contacted by public health if need be."