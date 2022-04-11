Portugal Cove-St. Philip's residents elated with funding for new school
'It's just been so long in the making,' says mayor
Residents of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's agree the community has been missing one important service — a high school they can send their children to instead of busing them to nearby St. John's.
Andrew Smith has been raising his family in the seaside town of about 8,400 people for the last seven years but had been thinking of moving.
But Smith told CBC News on Monday the provincial government's plans to build a new school in the town — announced in last week's budget — means he won't have to uproot his young family.
"We were definitely concerned, somewhat to the point where we were thinking that maybe when the kids get to be at the high school age maybe we'd relocate," Smith said.
"If you want young families to go and stay in these communities then having good schools to send your kids to is obviously something that's going to help keep people wanting to stay as opposed to looking for opportunities elsewhere."
Right now, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's has an elementary school and a junior high school. On Thursday, Finance Minister Siobhan Coady said enrolment across the province is projected to substantially increase for the first time in 50 years.
Smith said it has always been his family's plan to remain in the community until his three children — who are 10, eight and three — move on to post-secondary.
But other parents told him it would be about a 50-to-60-minute bus ride for his kids to attend Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's.
"It's not an easy situation by any means but we are definitely happy to be on the docket for a new high school for sure," he said.
Same routine
Resident Cynthia Oliver said Friday she put two of her children through schools in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's — and then sent them to high school in St. John's.
Her grandson, Brayden, is going through the same routine.
"I don't mind picking him up, but I'm glad he's in the community," Oliver said. "If the high school comes here he'll still be in the community, which is a nice thing — not too far to go in the winter time if you've got to go pick him up."
Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Mayor Carol McDonald said she's been trying to get a high school in her community for the last five years and was elated by Thursday's budget announcement. She, too, bused her children to St. John's for school.
"I was so excited. I know the people of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's are excited," McDonald said. "It's just been so long in the making."
McDonald said she wants to see community outreach before any decisions are made for the location of the new school in her town.
"There's a lot of things to think about. We have a lot of planning to do now," she said.
With files from Meg Roberts
