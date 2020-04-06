Rock slide closes Beachy Cove Road in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

A section of the waterfront along Beachy Cove Road in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's is closed after a rock slide Sunday night.

Firefighters from the community responded, and later handed the scene over the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Newfoundland Power.

On Monday morning, barriers blocked the road from the Bell Island ferry terminal to West Point Road.

People needing to reach the other side have to go around Old Broad Cove Road.

Newfoundland Power is not reporting any outages in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's as a result of the rock slide, but crews could be seen working on poles Monday morning.

A Newfoundland Power crew was working on a pole alongside Beachy Cove Road Monday morning, where a landslide occurred the night before. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

