Rock slide closes Beachy Cove Road in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
A section of the waterfront along Beachy Cove Road in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's is closed after a rock slide Sunday night.
A section of the waterfront along Beachy Cove Road in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's is closed after a rock slide Sunday night.
Firefighters from the community responded, and later handed the scene over the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Newfoundland Power.
On Monday morning, barriers blocked the road from the Bell Island ferry terminal to West Point Road.
People needing to reach the other side have to go around Old Broad Cove Road.
Newfoundland Power is not reporting any outages in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's as a result of the rock slide, but crews could be seen working on poles Monday morning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.