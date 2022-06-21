RCMP ends search, but friends continue to look for Portugal Cove South man missing since Friday

Loyola Hartery was last seen on Friday, leaving his home in Portugal Cove South on his ATV. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Friends and family were continuing to search Tuesday for Loyola Hartery, 68, who went missing in Portugal Cove South, a small community on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.

Hartery was last seen early Friday morning leaving his home in the Southern Shore community on his ATV.

An extensive search took place over the weekend including ground searches of the southern tip of the Avalon Peninsula by Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue, aerial searches by the Canadian Armed Forces 103 Squadron out of Gander, Government Air Services and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association. Additionally, the Canadian Coast Guard searched the coastline between Chance Cove Park and west of Trepassey.

On Tuesday the RCMP said its search efforts have been exhausted, meaning the search is officially called off. Community members and volunteers are continuing with their own, Mayor Clarence Molloy told CBC News.

"There's a lot of bike trails ... but we've been on pretty well every trail that is up here," Molloy said.

"I'm sure there will be people going out again today."

Molloy said helicopters scoured the area for Hartery for most of the weekend. He said conditions were favourable and the land is fairly level but nothing turned up.

'The community came right together here'

Molloy described Hartery as an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting and fishing, as well as a well-known community member who helps anybody he can.

"It's strange. He's the type of fella that if he did go away in the morning he was usually home in a couple of hours. He's always around, he's retired, he does some work in the summertime when the crab are here down around the wharf with the forklift helping out people," he said.

"He's always doing things — mostly around the community doing things."

Hartery's experience with outdoor life is leaving the community a little confused as to where he may be.

Molloy wonders if he went over a cliff, but noted it's not usually somewhere Hartery would have gone. He also wonders if Hartery went in search of bakeapple blossoms or went to check on boats he looks after during capelin season.

"We don't know. He wasn't talking to anybody saying where he was going. He didn't go trouting — his trouting pole and all that stuff was still there," Molloy said.

"It's hard to figure out what might have happened to him."

Molloy said people have brought food to the community centre to help searchers. "The community came right together here, which like most places in Newfoundland does the same thing," he said.

The RCMP said that while active search efforts have been suspended, anyone with any information or possible sightings can contact Ferryland RCMP and all new information will be investigated.

The police force is also asking cabin owners in the area of Portugal Cove South to check any trail cameras.

