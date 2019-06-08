After fire, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's mayor wants abandoned pig farm torn down

The mayor of Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's wants to know why an old pig farm hasn't been torn down after the town's volunteer fire department was called to put out a fire there on Saturday morning.

The vacant farm behind the Tilthouse Bakery hasn't been operational since the late 1990s and belongs to the provincial government, Carol McDonald said. It's caught fire at least three times since it ceased operations.

"It's a danger to the fire department," she said. "It's hard to get to, [fire crews] had to cut down wire and gates and whatever to get to the fire."

Buildings in the pig farm are covered in graffiti after a few decades of being vacant. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Both the St. John's Regional Fire Department and the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Fire Department were called around 6:30 Saturday morning to tend to a fire in one of the structures toward the front end of the fire, she said.

McDonald said when she heard the news this morning she was angry, because no progress has been made to tear down the decades-old barns.

"I find that very disturbing," she said.

She's planning on asking the provincial government to do something about it.

"There are other buildings there as well, so I certainly will be in touch with the government to see what they plan on doing with it and get some action on it."

Parts of the building were still on fire hours after fire crews were dispatched. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The cause of the fire is still unknown, however the mayor says there is no electricity in the buildings.

Concerns heard before

This isn't the first time the town has raised concerns over the abandoned farm. located behind the Tilthouse Bakery.

Five years ago a fire ripped through the farm, prompting politicians at the time to ask government officials to step in.

Following another fire five years ago, Moses Tucker, the town's former mayor, told CBC News that after years of neglect, no one knows what is in the buildings.

"It's risky and we are not putting our fire fighters at risk," he said.

The province later built a fence around the farm.

