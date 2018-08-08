Eastern Health will 'take another look' at Portugal Cove clinic closure, says mayor

The provincial health authority has agreed to take another look at its decision to close down a public health clinic in the town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, according to Mayor Carol McDonald.

"We had a very constructive dialogue, and both sides have agreed to work together," she said after the town council's Wednesday evening meeting with Eastern Health. "They have agreed to go back and take another look."

Eastern Health told CBC in a statement earlier Wednesday that they have decided to shut down the clinic by late September following a review of their rented spaces.

The clinic, which provides access to public health nurses, child health checks and immunizations and breastfeeding clinics, among other services, was decribed by Coun. Tina Neary as "everything" to the small community.

Clinic closure 'a real blow'

"We weren't consulted. No one spoke to us about this in advance, so it's really been a real blow to all of us," Neary had said on CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday morning.

Eastern Health's statement says shutting down the clinic will not mean a reduction in services for town residents.

Nursing services offered in the clinic at Portugal Cove, such as wound care, child health clinics, preschool health checks and immunizations, are to be moved to Eastern Health's Major’s Path clinic, according to the Eastern Health website. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

In-home services like prenatal visits and palliative care will be uninterrupted, says the statement, while nursing services will be moved to Eastern Health's Major's Path clinic in St. John's.

McDonald said she's now feeling optimistic that the clinic may be left intact.

"They did say they would look at it very very shortly because time is running out," she said.

