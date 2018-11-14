Winds a challenge as crews douse fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

Fire and emergency crews have a fire under control in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called just after 12 p.m., and remain on the scene as of 2 p.m.

High winds gusting in the area made it difficult for crews to put out the fire, but they managed to contain the fire to one structure.

crews trying to get smoke under control in Portugal Cove, but high winds are making it tough <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/yEm4rSYRer">pic.twitter.com/yEm4rSYRer</a> —@andrewsampson_

Homes in the area are close together and, paired with the high winds, that presented a worry for residents.

However, crews appear to have the fire under control, and are now working to douse hot spots with water.

