Cocaine, pills found after Port Saunders rollover

RCMP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash near Port Saunders, on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, early Monday, in which one woman was injured.

The 32-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, was ejected from the car when it rolled over. She was airlifted to St. John's for treatment.

A passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries and released.

It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the collision. A large quantity of cocaine and some prescription pills were recovered during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Port Saunders and Flower's Cove RCMP ask that anyone with information about the crash contact them directly, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Read more articles by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador