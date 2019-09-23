Alleged threats made to timber harvesters as tensions rise in Port Blandford

Amid rising tensions and a government-issued warning of possible threats against local timber harvesters, the mayor of Port Blandford is arguing for both peace in his central Newfoundland community and an end to logging operations in its surrounding valley.

While Chad Holloway said the spectre of commercial harvesting in the Southwest River Valley has been contentious for the last few years, a notice issued Thursday by the Department of Land and Fish Resources of "alleged threats to the physical safety of domestic and commercial harvesters" has escalated the need to find common ground.

"We have to come to a non-violent solution here," said Holloway.

The notice asked for both domestic and commercial harvesters to curtail their work until more is known about the threats. CBC requests for more information were unanswered. Holloway said he did not know the nature of the threats but he knows well the frustration behind them.

"There's people in the community that feel that their backs are up against the wall," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"There's a lot of passion about that valley."

Tourism and trees

That passion stems from Port Blandford's landscape, as it lies in a heavily forested area adjacent to Terra Nova National Park. Holloway said the valley's trees provide a beautiful backdrop that the community has cashed in on, with more than half its municipal tax revenue coming from tourism, whether it be from seasonal residents or businesses.

A hundred local jobs are also in the tourism industry, said Holloway, a sizable number for a community of a little more than 600.

There's a lot of forest in Newfoundland, and they do not have to touch that valley. - Chad Holloway

"We want to try to preserve our viewscapes. We're gonna try to protect our industry, our economy that we've worked so hard to build," he said, calling any commercial harvesting "an attack" on tourism.

Holloway also wrote a passionate five-page open letter of Facebook detailing the locals' love for the forest and calling for a complete moratorium on commercial harvesting in the valley.

Province's plan

The province's commercial logging plan, approved in February 2017, allows for harvesting permits in the valley subject to a number of conditions.

The plan states that harvesting should be restricted on highly visible slopes, including viewscapes seen from the national park, and that "the Forest Service, where operationally feasible, will implement strategies to provide a balance between forest harvesting and the non-timber values identified by tourism," which at minimum should involve a 100-metre uncut buffer along highways.

Council, minister clash over planned forestry road in Port Blandford

Holloway however, says the valley should be off-limits, particularly because it only holds what he says is a "not a lot of wood."

"If 8,000 [cubic] metres of wood is going to make or break the forestry industry in Newfoundland, there's something definitely wrong with the forestry industry," he said.

While Port Blandford residents have been vocal in the past about their opposition to clearcutting, Holloway said locals are OK with those operations happening slightly further afield.

"These harvesters can just move up the road a little bit further," he said.

"We understand where harvesters are coming from; we know that they have a living to make as well. But

there's a lot of forest in Newfoundland, and they do not have to touch that valley," he said.

The province has said the RCMP is looking into the alleged threats.

