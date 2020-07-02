Skip to Main Content
RCMP charge 2 women in Port Blandford armed robbery
One woman from Clarenville and another from Musgravetown face charges after the gas station robbery.

Gas station was robbed by a woman holding a hammer June 26

According to the RCMP, a woman walked into a store in Port Blandford on June 26, waited for customers to leave, and then robbed it with a hammer. (Submitted by the RCMP)

Two women now face charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, after a gas station in Port Blandford was held up by a woman with a hammer last week.

Police say a woman walked into the Corner Stop with a hammer on June 26 and made away with an undisclosed amount of crash in a white Chevrolet Cruze. The woman was caught on surveillance video.

In a press release, Clarenville RCMP said officers arrested a 31-year-old woman from Clarenville on Tuesday, and a 51-year-old woman from Musgravetown on Wednesday. The names of both women aren't being released until those charges are sworn into court.

Their court appearances are set for September.

