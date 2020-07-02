RCMP charge 2 women in Port Blandford armed robbery

Two women now face charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, after a gas station in Port Blandford was held up by a woman with a hammer last week.

Police say a woman walked into the Corner Stop with a hammer on June 26 and made away with an undisclosed amount of crash in a white Chevrolet Cruze. The woman was caught on surveillance video.

In a press release, Clarenville RCMP said officers arrested a 31-year-old woman from Clarenville on Tuesday, and a 51-year-old woman from Musgravetown on Wednesday. The names of both women aren't being released until those charges are sworn into court.

Their court appearances are set for September.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador