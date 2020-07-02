RCMP charge 2 women in Port Blandford armed robbery
One woman from Clarenville and another from Musgravetown face charges after the gas station robbery.
Gas station was robbed by a woman holding a hammer June 26
Two women now face charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, after a gas station in Port Blandford was held up by a woman with a hammer last week.
Police say a woman walked into the Corner Stop with a hammer on June 26 and made away with an undisclosed amount of crash in a white Chevrolet Cruze. The woman was caught on surveillance video.
In a press release, Clarenville RCMP said officers arrested a 31-year-old woman from Clarenville on Tuesday, and a 51-year-old woman from Musgravetown on Wednesday. The names of both women aren't being released until those charges are sworn into court.
Their court appearances are set for September.