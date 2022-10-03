With Fiona cleanup ongoing, Port aux Basques residents optimistic they can return home soon

Port aux Basques residents hope they can turn the page on post-tropical storm Fiona and get back into their homes his week.

Tom Batiste, who lives on the town's Water Street, has been unable to live in his home since the storm hit nine days ago.

He hopes Monday is the day he can return, barring any bad news from the assessment of his basement, and is thankful for the people who have helped him since the beginning of the storm.

"We're hoping to get our all-clear today.… We're staying in the hotel and just waiting for word," Batiste said.

"Islandwide, across the nation, everyone's been helping this little town. But the residents of this town are pretty strong," he said. "Most people that got hit hardest want to help. Maybe it takes their mind off of it, I guess. Everyone's coping differently."

Dan Rixon, who has lived in the community for 47 years, was visiting Newfoundland's east coast at the time of the storm with his wife, Karen.

By the time they made it back to Port aux Basques, they didn't have a place to live.

They found their way to the shelter operated by the Canadian Red Cross, and say they're grateful for the support for the town.

"We got to meet other people that were in the same situation. It kind of helped us," Dan said.

"It got the stress off of me. I met some friends and talked to them. It made me feel better," Karen added.

The cleanup of their yard involved two truckloads of debris, including downed trees, treasured items sprawled across their property — and the roof of a neighbour's shed.

Members of the Canadian Forces are part of the cleanup in Port aux Basques following the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona. (James Grudic/CBC)

They hope Monday will be the first day they can return to their home, and are thankful for the help as the community begins to rebuild.

"It just gives you hope," Dan said.

Members of the military have been in the community since Fiona's rain, winds and record storm surge subsided on Sept. 25. At least 95 homes were damaged by the storm, according to the provincial government, many of which were completely destroyed.

Canadian Forces Lt. Jordan Mitchell says the mission is changing by the day but the main focus is adding an extra layer of protection in the community and checking in on people as they continue to clean up.

"This is all about Canadians helping Canadians. I'm very happy to be part of this," Mitchell said Monday.