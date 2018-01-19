Port aux Basques area under storm surge warning

Environment Canada has issued a storm surge warning for the Port aux Basques area. (Submitted by Bill Perks)

The Port aux Basques area of Newfoundland could face yet another severe weather event with dangerous implications on Saturday.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued a storm surge warning for the community and surrounding area on the island's southwest coast.

The region is still rebuilding and cleaning up after post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through the area in late September, demolishing 100 homes in its wake. In mid-November, another rainstorm brought additional flooding, further complicating the clean up effort.

"Storm surge warnings are issued when water levels pose a threat to coastal regions," Environment Canada wrote in its regularly updated weather alert posts online.

High storm surge levels and large waves are expected to impact the coast in south facing shorelines from Burgeo to Port aux Basques.

Water levels are expected to significantly exceed "high astronomical tide" with maximum wave heights reaching between four and six metres, breaking on approach to shore.

The time span for the surge is expected near high tide on Saturday morning, around 10:30 a.m. NT.

"[The] storm surge will combine with large waves and pounding surf to produce significantly elevated water levels on Saturday, especially near the morning high tide," Environment Canada wrote.

"High waves combined with the surge may cause damage along the coast."

The area is also under rainfall and wind warnings.

Environment Canada said rainfall totals could reach anywhere between 15 to 25 millimetres, with some areas possibly seeing 40 to 60.

"Rain, heavy at times, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," Environment Canada wrote.

"Precipitation will begin as snow over most areas early Saturday morning, then transition through ice pellets and freezing rain before changing to rain later in the morning. Rain will be heavy at times throughout the day. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Wind speeds are expected to reach 80 km/h and up to 110 km/h along parts of the coast from Channel-Port aux Basques to Francois overnight and into Saturday morning.

The rest of the province is currently under a mix of weather statements and warnings, cautioning strong winds and a wintry mix of precipitation on Christmas Eve.

