The Port aux Basques Minor Hockey Association has been helping out in post-storm relief where it can. From left, Karter Richards, Keira Richards and Bella Seaward. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Port aux Basques U13 hockey players are making "good deeds" a priority this year, whether there's a title on the line or not.

The hockey players have been helping people displaced by last month's post-tropical storm Fiona — distributing water and unloading trucks with toiletries, food and clothing.

In past years, the Port aux Basques Minor Hockey Association has entered the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup — a competition that, according to its website, offers financial rewards to minor hockey teams that encourage players take positive values learned on the ice into communities.

The U13s in Port aux Basques intended to enter the competition again this season, but amid ongoing allegations of Hockey Canada mismanagement of sexual assault allegations, Chevrolet has suspended its sponsorship of the organization.

But while the title might not be on the line for now, that's not enough the deter the team from helping its community.

2 players lost their homes in the storm

"Through minor hockey, you want your kids to learn how to work as a team and, you know, give back and just be well-rounded people," said Keira Richards, the association's director of minor operations. "So when this happened to our town, what better way to give back [than] to come together as a team?"

Bella Seaward, 12, is a U13 player with the team who's been playing for about nine years. During hockey season, she spends at least seven hours a week on the ice.

She is also one of two team members who lost her home during the storm, so helping out takes on greater meaning.

"It was pretty hard. It was a lot to take in, especially at a very young age," she said. "Everybody is really close in Port aux Basques and everybody is willing to help out and stuff."

Volunteering to help others has helped take her mind off her own situation, she said.

"It made me feel really proud because when my team stepped up to help a lot of people, it was really good for a lot of people," she said. "It made me feel like good because I want to help people that were less fortunate than I am — because some people lost everything."

We're growing up now, so we're going to need to help out. - Karter Richards

She said the support in the community — neighbours helping neighbours — is similar to the support felt on the ice among teammates and fans.

"When you go on the ice and you're playing, you have all your friends and teammates in the stands, [and it] makes you feel, like, really supportive and really good and gives you a lot of confidence knowing that you have all these people supporting you."

She's looking forward to getting back on the ice now, and competing in whatever tournaments she can attend.

"Playing hockey is one of my favourite things and just takes my mind off of everything," she said.

'Good to give back'

Port aux Basques U13 player Karter Richards has been getting some ice time in through practice with the Western Kings AAA team.

He says he's only too happy to assist in the post-storm effort.

"It's good because a lot of people lost [a lot of] stuff in the hurricane, so it's just good to give back to the community," the 12-year-old said. "Becoming good individuals and we're growing up now, so we're going to need to help out."

Karter loves hockey and has been playing it since he was three or four. He is also thankful for the support shown at home.

"It's a great community and [there's] a lot of support when we're playing hockey here," he said. "We had our provincial tournament here and it helped us out a lot knowing that we had all Port aux Basques helping us out."

Being a close-knit hockey association, says Keira Richards, makes time at the rink extra special. She's impressed with how the U13s — and their parents — jump at the opportunity to take their teamwork out to the community, as well.

"The kids felt a little bit a part of building the community back up and I guess, just giving back to the community and then one day they can look back and say, you know, we were a part of giving back to the people of Port aux Basques who lost so much."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador