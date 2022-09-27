Intense rain expected to hamper cleanup as Canadian Forces arrive in Port aux Basques

Days after being hit by a once-in-a-lifetime storm, Newfoundland's southwest coast is expected to face more heavy rainfall and potential flooding as residents try to clean up what's left of their communities.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Port aux Basques and vicinity, with 40 to 70 millimetres of rain expected between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with the potential for 100 millimetres in areas with the heaviest downpours.

"This additional rainfall could impact ongoing cleanup efforts from the damages inflicted by post-tropical storm Fiona," the warning reads. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The ground in the area is already saturated after 77 millimetres of rain fell during post-tropical storm Fiona, which struck on Saturday. Gale-force winds and an incredible storm surge have left the terrain scattered with the remnants of houses that stood for decades, now reduced to rubble.

Canadian Forces begin work

About 25 reservists from the 37 Canadian Brigade Group, based in Moncton, N.B., have been dispatched to the area so far. They've been joined by members of the Canadian Rangers from Newfoundland and Labrador. A bigger complement is expected Tuesday, totalling about 100 members from three platoons. At least one naval ship has also been tasked with helping out in coastal communities.

The cleanup will be massive, with residents in several communities telling CBC News they expect it will take weeks, if not months, to remove the debris and unsalvageable houses.

About 25 members of a reservist group from Moncton are in Port aux Basques surveying the damage. More are expected to arrive Tuesday to help with the cleanup. (Brad MacInnis/Flickr)

In the meantime, people across the province are pooling resources to help out those who have been most affected. A truckload of clothes was set to arrive in Port aux Basques on Tuesday morning, all donated to people who lost everything when the storm surge battered their homes.

People will need more than just clothes, however, and Premier Andrew Furey said the province will take part in a co-ordinated effort to assess the needs of residents in the coming days and weeks and "determine how to best match those needs with the expertise offers through the military institutions or the volunteers."

About 100 homes have been destroyed. Many people are staying with family members or in hotels. Furey said he hopes to have a "robust" provincial support program for people who have been displaced, and a federal plan to assist with funding as well.

Furey will be touring the towns hit the hardest on Tuesday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador