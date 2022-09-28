Trudeau to visit Port aux Basques for first-hand look at Fiona damage

Homes that stood for more than 80 years in Port aux Basques were destroyed in a matter of hours by a storm surge from post-tropical storm Fiona. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the community Wednesday to tour the damage. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Port aux Basques Wednesday to visit with local leaders and see the damage of post-tropical storm Fiona, which washed houses out to sea, destroyed infrastructure and rearranged coastlines.

Trudeau will meet with Premier Andrew Furey, provincial Liberal MP Gudie Hutchings and Seamus O'Regan, and local residents affected by Fiona, according to the prime minister's online itinerary.

A timeline of events was not yet confirmed as of early Wednesday morning.

The federal government has also dispatched the Canadian Armed Forces to help with the cleanup as people pick up the pieces from Fiona.

Heavy rain, wind gusts and record high storm surges totalled parts of the community, as well as other small outports that dot Newfoundland's southwest coasts.

The provincial government is expected Wednesday to announce an immediate relief package for those affected by the post-tropical storm.

The package — valued at about $30 million — will be announced in Port aux Basques at 10 a.m. NT.

Fiona won't be Trudeau's only business in Port aux Basques Wednesday. He is also expected to have a virtual meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zekenskyy.