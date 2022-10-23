RCMP investigating sudden death in Port aux Basques

Several police units are involved in the investigation of a sudden death in Port aux Basques. (CBC News)

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a residential area of Channel-Port aux Basques on Saturday.

In a release Sunday morning, RCMP said that multiple units, including forensics, police dog services, the West District General Investigation section and the Major Crime Unit are involved.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News in an email Sunday that the body is that of a man in his twenties, and was found outside in the residential area near Main Street West.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

