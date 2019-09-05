Port aux Basques couple honouring soldiers with travelling bench
What started as a small project quickly turned into an outpouring of support
On a steep hill overlooking a beautiful community in southwestern Newfoundland, Colin Seymour saw an opportunity to honour Canadian veterans.
Last summer, he organized a hike over Mark Rock Mountain in memory of Sgt. Craig Gillam, who was from nearby South Branch and was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.
Seymour realized there was nowhere to sit at the top of the mountain, and so a simple idea popped into his head — build a bench and have it signed by a dozen local veterans.
But it didn't really work out that way for Seymour and his wife, Cindy.
"When I started posting pictures of what I was planning on doing, everybody jumped on board and it skyrocketed," he said. "It went crazy."
Countrywide support
It was clear the interest went beyond his part of the island, and stretched to Canadian Forces bases far away.
So the idea changed — let's fill the bench with signatures, Seymour thought. It helped that South Branch, a small community with a population of about 200, has a strong connection to the military through several citizens who served.
The first board was taken to New Brunswick by Tony Brake, another veteran from South Branch who knew Gillam.
Another three boards were passed around Petawawa and Borden by Viola O'Quinn — also from South Branch — and collected dozens of signatures of soldiers.
With about 350 names emblazoned on the wood, people began urging Seymour to reconsider his plan for the bench.
"Right now it needs to be seen," he said. "To take it up on the trail, there's only a half-dozen or so hikers that are going to see it."
To spare it from obscurity and inclement weather, Seymour decided to take it on the road and display it at various events and public spaces.
Seymour didn't take on the venture alone. He did it with his wife, Cindy, in memory of his brother, Curtis.
"My brother died suddenly at 35 years old," he said, tearing up. "He just went to bed and didn't wake up. I wanted to do something to remember him."
What started as a humble gesture has developed into something much larger, and growing all the time.
Everywhere he goes, more veterans want to sign the bench.
"I always got a black Sharpie in my pocket when I go around," he laughed.
