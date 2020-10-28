Animal cruelty trial wraps up in Port aux Basques

Mittens the cat died in September 2019. The trial of Jody Anderson and Peter Rossiter wrapped up in Port aux Basques on Wednesday. (Velda Tapp/Facebook)

A Crown witness in an animal cruelty case in Port aux Basques testified Wednesday that she saw a cat taken into a bathroom and then saw the two accused go in with an axe and a garbage bag, and when they left, the cat that had been there was nowhere to be found.

"I saw [Jody Anderson and Peter Rossiter] go into the bathroom with an axe and a garbage bag, and came out with no cat," said the woman.

Anderson and Rossiter are charged in the death of Mittens, a 13-year-old cat, allegedly killed in September 2019.

Anderson, 39, was living in Port aux Basques at the time. She is charged with one count of injuring or endangering an animal and two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. Rossiter, a resident of the Codroy Valley, faces one count of injuring or endangering an animal and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The one-day trial took place in Port aux Basques on Wednesday.

It began with testimony from the arresting officer, Const. Leon Sheppard, who presented two sets of photographs of the alleged crime scene. In it he pointed to what he believed were blood stains on a bathroom cushion floor.

The officer said the two accused were known to him.

In cross-examination, it was questioned whether the stains, said to be dark red, were tested to see if they were blood, and specifically canine blood. The officer said they were not.

Under foster care

A volunteer with a local cat rescue group detailed how Mittens went from the home of its original owner, who died, and was put under the foster care of Anderson. Velda Pretty was the one who brought the cat into the care of Anderson.

The "In Memory of Shadow Emergency Vet Care Fund," rescues stray cats and pregnant cats to be fostered or sheltered until they can be adopted out. They also help families who are unable to care for cats any longer.

Volunteers with the cat rescue were the ones to call the police after word began circulating in town that Mittens was killed.

A friend of both Rossiter and Anderson, who is not being identified due to her expressed fear of safety, took to the stand as the trial's final witness.

Crown attorney Jill Quilty asked the woman about partying that night with the two, and leaving the Codroy Valley to go to Anderson's apartment.

While there, she talked about the two getting the small axe and walking into the bathroom with it and an empty bag. She said the cat was in the bathroom with them, but not when they left. She said Rossiter was carrying a bag with something in it when they came out.

The woman, 42, first told police she knew nothing of an incident with Mittens. Two weeks later, she gave a second statement and said her initial one was false. She said she was scared of the accused, which is why she lied at first.

Under cross-examination by defence attorneys Peter Chaffey and Trevor Murphy, the witness was asked to explain what appeared to be inconsistencies between her testimony at the trial and her statements to police. She was also asked at length about what she saw first-hand and what she believed to have happened.

The defence called no witnesses in the trial.

Judge Lynn Cole will deliver her decision Dec. 1.