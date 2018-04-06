These 2 towns are so tired of no cell service, they're fundraising for towers themselves

Two communities on the Port au Port Peninsula, frustrated with a continued lack of cell service, are taking things into their own hands and fundraising in an effort to catch up with 21st-century communication.

No financial stone is being left unturned by a community group, made up of residents from Mainland and Three Rock Cove, in their attempt to raise the cash needed to build a cellphone tower in the area.

"We've pumped gas for donations at the Stephenville Esso, we have organized talent shows and silent auctions," said Wendy Brake, the economic development officer for the Newfoundland and Labrador Francophone Economic Development Network.

"It's kinda been non-stop with different fundraising."

The group can stop soliciting for donations when they reach their goal of about $80,000, or 15 per cent of the overall cost of installing a tower, which comes in at more than $500,000. The provincial government has promised to cover another 25 per cent of the costs, and Bell Mobility has confirmed it will pay for the rest.

While the majority of Canadians only get the dubious luxury of paying cell providers for their plans, Brake said the two towns were unable to convince any telecom company to pay for the tower construction cost as well.

Brake said companies told her "there's no business case" to connect to the towns' combined population of about 500.

"We're strong," she said. "We decided to do this ourselves, and we're trucking through."

Mainland is beautiful, but you can't text anyone while you're there to tell them so.

Necessity, not luxury

No matter their small numbers, the lack of cell service is crippling the area, said Brake, affecting everyone who lives there.

"We have aspiring entrepreneurs in our community that really see the hindrance," she told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"They don't have the communication tools that the rest of the province, the majority of the province, has."

Privacy settings and other internet functions now often rely on sending texts or emails to cellphones, and even those are out of reach for locals.

We decided to do this ourselves, and we're trucking through. - Wendy Brake

Local attractions have been working hard in recent years to attract tourists, but Brake said a lack of service equals short jaunts for people who don't want to fall out of contact with the outside world.

"One of the first questions that visitors ask as they enter these tourism operations is, 'Where can I get cellphone service?' And we are sending them out of our community," she said.

Beyond the business case, Brake said people in Mainland and Three Rock Cove want what most take for granted: the security and safety that comes from being able to make a call, and "for quality of life, to keep our youth and maintain our francophone minority community."

There's no timeline yet when the first calls could be made, owing to the uncertainty of fundraising. But Brake said they've already raised $50,000 of their $80,000 goal, and hopes the worst-case scenario is next spring.

