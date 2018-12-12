Skip to Main Content
Port au Port East man left homeless after blaze destroys house, Red Cross says
New

Port au Port East man left homeless after blaze destroys house, Red Cross says

The charity said its disaster volunteers have helped a man find shelter and clothing after his house was destroyed by fire.

The organization says the man isn't injured and has been assisted with shelter and clothing

CBC News ·
The organization said the man wasn't home when the fire broke out. (Canadian Red Cross)

A man has been left homeless after a fire near Stephenville Wednesday evening, the Canadian Red Cross says.

Nobody was home when the blaze destroyed the house in Port au Port East, according to a news release from the charity.

Disaster volunteers helped the man with shelter and helped him buy clothing as he waits for a damage assessment by insurers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|