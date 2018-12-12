Port au Port East man left homeless after blaze destroys house, Red Cross says
The organization says the man isn't injured and has been assisted with shelter and clothing
A man has been left homeless after a fire near Stephenville Wednesday evening, the Canadian Red Cross says.
Nobody was home when the blaze destroyed the house in Port au Port East, according to a news release from the charity.
Disaster volunteers helped the man with shelter and helped him buy clothing as he waits for a damage assessment by insurers.
