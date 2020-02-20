Electrical issues shut down Mount Pearl's Summit pool until March

Electrical problems have forced the closure of the pool at the Mount Pearl Summit facility,

The city shut down the pool on Sunday, Feb 9, and said it would be closed for a few days.

The closure persisted, however and now the City of Mount Pearl says it won't reopen until March 6.

"Through our ongoing maintenance program, we discovered there were electrical issues with the equipment," reads a statement provided by the city on Thursday.

"The City is awaiting for specific parts and we are conducting a complete review of our electrical systems so that operations can resume."

All swimming lessons during the time have been cancelled and people will be issued credits or refunds.

Similarly, refunds have been provided to those who booked a swimming birthday party.

In the neighbouring municipality of St. John's, pool problems have plagued the Paul Reynolds Community Centre.

The most recent closure was in the fall of 2019, due to the air handling unit — an issue that required the city to hire outside-the-province consultants.