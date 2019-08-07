Campaigns and games of chance: No rest for politicians on Regatta Day

Politicians are every bit a fixture at the Royal St. John's Regatta as the ring toss.

And who can blame them? With tens of thousands of potential voters, it's a one-stop shop for politicians wanting to shake hands, take photos and kiss babies.

While Regatta Day is a holiday for most people in St. John's, federal and provincial politicians are hard at work — if that's the right word — meeting the public and promoting their parties.

Had a good meeting with <a href="https://twitter.com/PremierofNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PremierofNL</a> this morning, before heading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/StJohnsRegatta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StJohnsRegatta</a>. Thanks for the productive conversation about how we’ll keep working together to create good, middle class jobs and grow the economy in Newfoundland & Labrador. <a href="https://t.co/Rk1kOMmJpV">pic.twitter.com/Rk1kOMmJpV</a> —@JustinTrudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — with an election looming this October — started the day with a rousing speech for firefighters at an international conference, thanking them for their service, and then met with Premier Dwight Ball before heading to Quidi Vidi Lake, where the glad-handing could begin.

The prime minister started a race, presented the medals and posed for plenty of selfies with supporters, but was also challenged with questions and jeers from the crowd, which he largely ducked.

One person wanted an apology for all the years “Quebec has screwed us”. The PM did not respond <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RSJR19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RSJR19</a> <a href="https://t.co/7Wl6qWF6nq">pic.twitter.com/7Wl6qWF6nq</a> —@PeterCBC

The prime minister also wasn't answering questions from reporters but Trudeau did say he and Ball were working on a plan for power rate mitigation when the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric megaproject comes online.

Fellow Liberal Nick Whalen went the standard route of setting up a tent.

Whalen — seeking re-election this fall in St. John's East — promoted his shop as a water-bottle refilling station and handed out reusable bags printed with "Pick Nick."

No single use plastics at our hydration station on the pond this year - but refile your water bottles and get one of our pick-nick reusable shopping bags. A cleaner <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RegattaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RegattaDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/T3LaI0hcJb">pic.twitter.com/T3LaI0hcJb</a> —@NickWhalenMP

The provincial New Democratic Party also set up lakeside, with leader Alison Coffin and MHA Jim Dinn meeting the public and signing up new members.

When you go to the Regatta today make sure you visit the NDP booth. Meet a real live rower and guess the number of Jelly Beans in the jar. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/NLNDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLNDP</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/FZyoT9OQS2">pic.twitter.com/FZyoT9OQS2</a> —@JimDinn

Provincial Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie went in another direction.

After taking shots at the Liberal government in the House of Assembly after May's election reducing Ball's government to minority status, Crosbie is offering himself up as a dunk-tank target, letting the public take shots at him.

Today at 2:30 pm, swing by the Dunk for the Brave dunk tank to hit me with your best shot in support of Young Adult Cancer Canada. Happy Regatta Day, everyone! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yacc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yacc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RegattaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RegattaDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/vEHJQUAy2N">pic.twitter.com/vEHJQUAy2N</a> —@ChesCrosbie

