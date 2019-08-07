Skip to Main Content
Campaigns and games of chance: No rest for politicians on Regatta Day
While Regatta Day is a holiday for most people in St. John’s, federal and provincial politicians are hard at work pressing the flesh and rustling up the votes.

There's an election coming, and those babies at Quidi Vidi lake ain't gonna kiss themselves

Lukas Wall · CBC News ·
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with plenty people at the 201st Royal St. John's Regatta, and he got a mixed welcome. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Politicians are every bit a fixture at the Royal St. John's Regatta as the ring toss.

And who can blame them? With tens of thousands of potential voters, it's a one-stop shop for politicians wanting to shake hands, take photos and kiss babies.

While Regatta Day is a holiday for most people in St. John's, federal and provincial politicians are hard at work — if that's the right word —  meeting the public and promoting their parties.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — with an election looming this October — started the day with a rousing speech for firefighters at an international conference, thanking them for their service, and then met with Premier Dwight Ball before heading to Quidi Vidi Lake, where the glad-handing could begin.

The prime minister started a race, presented the medals and posed for plenty of selfies with supporters, but was also challenged with questions and jeers from the crowd, which he largely ducked.

The prime minister also wasn't answering questions from reporters but Trudeau did say he and Ball were working on a plan for power rate mitigation when the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric megaproject comes online.

Fellow Liberal Nick Whalen went the standard route of setting up a tent.

Whalen — seeking re-election this fall in St. John's East — promoted his shop as a water-bottle refilling station and handed out reusable bags printed with "Pick Nick."

The provincial New Democratic Party also set up lakeside, with leader Alison Coffin and MHA Jim Dinn meeting the public and signing up new members.

Provincial Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie went in another direction.

After taking shots at the Liberal government in the House of Assembly after May's election reducing Ball's government to minority status, Crosbie is offering himself up as a dunk-tank target, letting the public take shots at him.

With files from Peter Cowan

