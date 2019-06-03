Different game as minority gov't 'like the playoffs,' political scientist says

In the game of politics, one political scientist says Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal minority government makes for a different one — that will be worth watching when the House of Assembly reopens on June 10.

"It's kind of like the playoffs. Playoffs are different than just the regular season," political scientist Stephen Tomblin said Monday.

"Now we're in the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see as they're learning on the job," with new and experienced members adjusting.

On May 16 the province elected a minority government for the first time in decades, with a judicial recount set to confirm one critical seat, which if it goes to Dwight Ball's Liberals it gives them a majority. If it remains with Alison Coffin's NDP, then a minority government stays in place.

Tomblin, a retired professor at Memorial University in St. John's, said the voters created a delicate balance of power in which "the government is not in control."

There's obviously an incentive for people to be a lot more active, to push their agendas. - Stephen Tomblin

"In a cabinet parliamentary system where you're in the minority situation, there isn't the same kind of control. So people are really having to pay attention to a lot more things they don't have to pay attention to when they're in [a majority]," he said.

"Every piece of legislation whether it passes or it fails matters in a way that it doesn't matter with a majority government."

That means people are looking for mistakes, and the opposition is looking for any opportunity to embarrass the government.

"I think there's obviously an incentive for people to be a lot more active, to push their agendas," Tomblin said, "To create, even this kind of sense that there is a problem."

Collaborate or perish

"When you first go in, there's this kind of honeymoon relationship, and normally you make cuts and you do things you have to do, because you hope that within three to four years of that cycle, people will forget," Tomblin explained.

But in a minority situation, a government risks the fact that people will remember, as it could lose confidence and be going back to voters at any point.

Speaking of which, Tomblin said all members of the House of Assembly are certainly working on compromises to get the budget — presented by the Liberals just before calling the election — passed.

"Without a budget, there's no government," said Tomblin.

"That budget is highly controversial because it was really kind of the plan for the election, so it's seen as highly partisan," he added.

Premier Dwight Ball led a majority Liberal government for the last four years, but is now at the helm of a minority. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The Liberals do not have enough votes to pass it, so it will require support from other members to fend off another election — which no one wants.

"So there's all kinds of horse trading and discussions that are taking place."

If members are not able to agree on a budget by June 30, an interim supply bill will be passed to carry on the business of the province.

Opposition assign roles

PC leader Ches Crosbie announced the roles his caucus will hold in the House of Assembly on Monday afternoon. Some of the highlights include longtime MHA David Brazil as the Opposition House Leader and critic for two big portfolios, natural resources and health and community services.

PC leader Ches Crosbie announced the roles within his Official Opposition on Monday. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Barry Petten will be Brazil's deputy, a member of the House Management Commission and critic for transportation and works. Lawyer and newcomer Helen Conway Ottenheimer will be the justice and public safety critic as well as that of the status of women. And Tony Wakeham, who lost to Crosbie for the party leadership, will be on the public accounts committee and critic of several departments, including finance.

The NDP has not yet released what roles its caucus will hold, awaiting the results of the recount in Labrador West.

