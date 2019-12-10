Satisfaction with Liberal government up, according to latest political poll

More than half of eligible voters report satisfaction with the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal government under Premier Dwight Ball, according to the results of a new poll.

The approval rating for the Liberals has gone up to 52 per cent, from 47 per cent this summer, in the latest quarterly results from Narrative Research's quarterly telephone survey.

However, 42 per cent of respondents reported being either mostly or completely dissatisfied by the performance of the Liberal government.

Party support has remained steady, with Liberals maintaining 42 per cent support among decided voters if a provincial election was held today.

The Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats have both increased by a single percentage point among those polled, to 33 and 24 per cent, respectively.

Twenty-two per cent of people polled said they were undecided on which party they would vote for.

Approval for Dwight Ball has remained essentially unchanged, with 36 per cent of people polled saying they would choose him as premier from among the party leaders.

Tory Leader Ches Crosbie's approval was down three percentage points to 23 per cent, while Alison Coffin's approval was down two percentage points to 19 per cent.

Ten per cent of people asked replied they would prefer none of the current leaders, while another 11 per cent said they didn't know or had no answer.

The Narrative Research quarterly results were taken from from a telephone sample of 800 adult Newfoundland and Labrador residents, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 22, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.

