Police clock driver at 178 km/h near Red Harbour

The vehicle was located travelling north on Route 210 near Red Harbour at speeds of up to 178 km/h. (RCMP)

Burin Peninsula RCMP clocked a 36-year-old man driving 178 km/h on Wednesday.

Police responded to a complaint of a driver driving erratically between St. Lawrence and Marystown.

The vehicle was located travelling north on Route 210 near Red Harbour, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say they captured the driver on radar with readings of more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The male driver was ticketed for exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 80 km/h, his license was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

