Police clock driver at 178 km/h near Red Harbour
The 36-year-old man was ticketed for driving more than 80 km/h above the speed limit, and had his license suspended and car impounded.
Burin Peninsula RCMP clocked a 36-year-old man driving 178 km/h on Wednesday.
Police responded to a complaint of a driver driving erratically between St. Lawrence and Marystown.
The vehicle was located travelling north on Route 210 near Red Harbour, the RCMP said in a news release.
Police say they captured the driver on radar with readings of more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit.
The male driver was ticketed for exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 80 km/h, his license was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.