Police fatally shoot man in Corner Brook

An on-duty police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook shot and killed a man on Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Carriage Lane.

Police tape surrounding the back entrance to 19 carriage lane in Corner Brook. Lights are on inside. I don’t see any police right now. An on duty RNC officer fatally shot a man here 11:30 pm last night. <a href="https://t.co/uYhqLiK6RW">pic.twitter.com/uYhqLiK6RW</a> —@colleencbc

Police say the officer was responding to a criminal complaint and discharged their weapon. Police tell CBC News more information will be available later today.

A closer look at the back entrance to 19 Carriage Lane. One vehicle on site. I can hear some movement. Lights sometimes come on and off. <a href="https://t.co/b0z6DmQ7yl">pic.twitter.com/b0z6DmQ7yl</a> —@colleencbc

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador