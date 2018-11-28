Skip to Main Content
Police fatally shoot man in Corner Brook
Police fatally shoot man in Corner Brook

An on-duty RNC officer fatally shot a man around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, while responding to a criminal complaint at a home in Corner Brook.

RNC officers are still at a home on Carriage Lane

Police were on scene at this house in Corner Brook on Wednesday morning after a fatal police shooting. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

An on-duty police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook shot and killed a man on Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Carriage Lane. 

Police say the officer was responding to a criminal complaint and discharged their weapon. Police tell CBC News more information will be available later today. 

