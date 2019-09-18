Man broke into Centreville home, fired 2 shots: RCMP

Police are looking for a man they say barged into a home with a shotgun — while wearing a helmet, bandana and goggles — in Centreville on Tuesday night.

New-Wes-Valley RCMP said they received a call just before midnight.

According to police, the man, who was wearing all black, fired two shots and stole some items before fleeing the home.

Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the man.

The man is described as having a thin build and he was also wearing gloves, say police.

"At this point, the incident does not appear to be random in nature and the RCMP does not believe there is a concern for public safety," reads a media release issued by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

