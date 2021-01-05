Police seeking help to locate missing Goose Bay man

27-year-old Stephen Hope was last seen in Happy Valley-Goose Bay early Monday morning. (Submitted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are asking for help from the public in locating a 27-year-old man who went missing on Monday.

Stephen Hope was last seen at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

He could be riding a black and yellow Expedition snowmobile, and police say they're concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Hope's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking the public to not approach Hope, and update officials if he is seen.