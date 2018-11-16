Police still searching for man accused of assault and taxi robbery in St. John's

Police are continuing to search for the man believed to be responsible for two attempted robberies and an assault involving cab drivers early Tuesday morning. (Submitted)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is continuing to search for a man who used a firearm in the attempted robbery of two taxi drivers in St. John's.

A taxi driver reported an assault and attempted robbery with a firearm early Tuesday morning, with a second driver a short time later also reported a robbery. In the second incident, the driver fled the taxi, which police say was stolen by the suspect and crashed nearby. The description of the suspect in both incidents matches.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark, possibly grey, hoodie. The RNC on Friday released a new picture of the suspect.

The RNC's major-crimes unit is continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

