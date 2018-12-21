Skip to Main Content
Police, Rovers on scene of 'hunting incident' in Goulds
There has been incident involving two hunters, but police are remaining mum on details for now.

Few details available, but a section of Robert E. Howlett drive is closed to all traffic

Police have part of Robert E. Howlett Drive blocked off, as an investigation into a hunting incident is underway. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Emergency crews are on the scene near a wooded area this hour in the Goulds area of St. John's. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says there is an incident involving two hunters, but will not provide any more details at this time.  

Police, the Rovers Search and Rescue and other emergency personnel are also on scene.

A helicopter is also in the area. 

Robert E. Howlett Drive, between Doyles Road and Main Road, is closed to all traffic, to allow the helicopter to land, possibly to airlift an injured person.

An RNC spokesperson said he would provide more details when possible. 

