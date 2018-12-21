Police, Rovers on scene of 'hunting incident' in Goulds

Emergency crews are on the scene near a wooded area this hour in the Goulds area of St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says there is an incident involving two hunters, but will not provide any more details at this time.

Police, the Rovers Search and Rescue and other emergency personnel are also on scene.

A helicopter is also in the area.

Robert E. Howlett Drive, between Doyles Road and Main Road, is closed to all traffic, to allow the helicopter to land, possibly to airlift an injured person.

An RNC spokesperson said he would provide more details when possible.

UPDATE — RNC and other emergency responders are in the area of Robert E. Howlett investigating a report of an incident involving two hunters in a wooded area. No further details are being made available at this time. <a href="https://t.co/fn83H9Mx5k">https://t.co/fn83H9Mx5k</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL