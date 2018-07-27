RNC responds to reports of multiple people outside St. John's home with weapons

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to an alleged home invasion Thursday night. The investigation is continuing. (CBC)

RNC in St. John's responded to multiple reports Thursday night that a number of people carrying weapons had forced their way into a residence.

Shortly before midnight, officers and a police dog arrived at the house in the centre area of the city.

RNC said the home was entered, but it's unclear if anything was stolen. Police did not disclose what kind of weapons may have been involved.

There were no injuries, but police said there was damage done to front of the house.

There have been no arrests made, but the investigation is continuing.

