Police investigating report of gunfire at house in St. John's

Police say there were no injuries during a reported incident of gunfire Monday night in St. John's. (Twitter)

Just before 9 p.m. Monday night Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to a residence on Bennett Avenue to a report of gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they discovered damage to the home consistent with gunshots, according to police.

There were people inside the home at the time, but the RNC said there were no injuries.

Police asking for security video

No arrests have been made, and the RNC's major crime unit is continuing to investigate.

The RNC is asking residents in the area with security video, including doorbell cameras, to check recordings between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and to contact police.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that this was a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing and police are interested in speaking with anyone who many have witnessed the incident.

