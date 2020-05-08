Police don't want convicted killer Philip Pynn back in N.L.

One year after Philip Pynn went back into federal custody for breaching conditions of his initial release, the convicted killer is being released again — and police don't want him in his home province.

Community-based residential facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador, where he would be allowed to live after leaving prison, have already said they won't take him.

That means he'll likely be directed to a community correctional centre, such by the Correctional Service of Canada.

"Local police are opposed to your presence in their area, noting concerns related to your connections from prison, as well as fear of retaliation that would put others at risk," stated a May 4 decision by the Parole Board of Canada.

Pynn, who amassed more than 100 convictions and served 11 terms of provincial incarceration over the years, was sentenced to 8½ years in prison for the 2011 shooting death of his best friend, Nick Winsor.

It happened at a house on Portugal Cove Road in St. John's, and Pynn was given four years' credit for the time he served while awaiting trial.

'Propensity' for violence

The parole board noted Pynn's case management team recommends he live at a community correctional centre, community residential facility — such as a halfway house — or other CSC-approved residential facility.

"They are of the opinion that without such, you will present an undue risk to society," the parole board wrote.

In 2015, Pynn was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend, Nick Winsor. (CBC )

He will be released without leave privileges, so at night he'll have to return to whatever facility he lives in, will be under several conditions, including electronic monitoring. Abstaining from alcohol or drugs and staying away from certain people and certain areas are among the conditions of Pynn's statutory release.

In January 2019, Pynn was out on statutory release despite the fact the parole board found him at high risk to reoffend, as it's a release required by law — not a parole board decision.

He failed to abide by some of his conditions, and ended up back in prison for breaching them within two months of his release.

Now, the board said the CSC still assesses Pynn's accountability and motivation as medium, with low reintegration potential, although he's seen as "engaged" in his correctional plan.

"The board considers you have shown a strong propensity, over several years, to commit violent offences in different contexts, targeting different individuals and, in some cases, with the use of a weapon," the May 4 decision read.

Acknowledging Pynn's issues with substance abuse, difficult upbringing, and challenges to stay from "criminalized peers," the board said "the factors and stressors" that could lead Pynn to use violence are still there and that a residency condition is necessary to help him integrate into society.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador