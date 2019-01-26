New
Police on scene of incident at C.B.S. home
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are on the scene of an incident at a home in the Bayview Heights area of Conception Bay South.
The public is asked to remain away from the scene
⚠️ADVISORY⚠️ We have our resources on scene in the Bayview Heights area of <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofCBS</a>. We are asking the public to remain away from the area as we work to ensure safety.—@RNC_PoliceNL
Police say they were called to a home in the subdivision Saturday morning.
The public is asked to remain away from the scene, "to ensure safety."
The RNC said there is no concern for public safety.