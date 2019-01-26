Skip to Main Content
Police on scene of incident at C.B.S. home
Police on scene of incident at C.B.S. home

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are on the scene of an incident at a home in the Bayview Heights area of Conception Bay South.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are containing an incident in the Bayview Heights area of C.B.S. (CBC)

Police say they were called to a home in the subdivision Saturday morning.

The public is asked to remain away from the scene, "to ensure safety."

The RNC said there is no concern for public safety.

