Police on scene of incident at C.B.S. home

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are on the scene of an incident at a home in the Bayview Heights area of Conception Bay South.

⚠️ADVISORY⚠️ We have our resources on scene in the Bayview Heights area of <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofCBS</a>. We are asking the public to remain away from the area as we work to ensure safety. —@RNC_PoliceNL

Police say they were called to a home in the subdivision Saturday morning.

The public is asked to remain away from the scene, "to ensure safety."

The RNC said there is no concern for public safety.