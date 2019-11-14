Torbay woman says her store-bought bottle of medication was tampered with

Police are investigating after a Torbay woman found a mixture of pills in a bottle of allergy medication.

"My husband was the one who cracked the box open. He took the bottle out and said to me, "Hang on now, did you already open these?"' Vicky Taylor-Hood told The St. John's Morning Show. "I said, "no, no!"'

Taylor-Hood said the seal on the bottle of Life brand allergy medication was already broken and the box had been reglued shut.

Inside the container were actual Benadryl pills and a couple of yellow pills that the pharmacist later told her were another antihistamine, she said.

Taylor-Hood says after she opened the box she noticed it had been reglued. (Vicky Taylor-Hood/Facebook)

Taylor-Hood said the owner, who is also the head pharmacist, of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Torbay Road where she bought the medication was just as surprised as she was.

"They were pretty perplexed," she said. "They were concerned and a little alarmed."

Another tampered box found

That concern grew as staff found another tampered box on the shelf, similar to the one Taylor-Hood had purchased, she said.

Taylor-Hood said staff told her the sticker on the box that acts as a sensor had also been peeled off, which is how they figure the box got back in the store and on to the shelf.

"It wasn't a fluke. I thought initially maybe this was just some kind of weird prank," she said. "[But] when you show up with two [tampered boxes] it sounds a little more serious."

Taylor-Hood says the pharmacist told her the sticker that acts as a sensor on the box had been peeled off. (Vicky Taylor-Hood/Facebook)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed to CBC News it has received a report and will be investigating.

CBC News contacted the owner of the Shoppers Drug Mart but was directed to the corporate communications department of parent company Loblaws Inc.

"We share the customer's concern and have taken a number of precautions to ensure the continued safety of our patients. Our investigation, which includes a review of the manufacturer and our supply chain, suggests this incident is isolated to one store," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"However, out of an abundance of caution, all our stores in Newfoundland have reviewed their products and visually checked for any signs of tampering. Additionally, we've highlighted this incident to all our stores as a reminder of our operating practices for inspecting products and what to do if they suspect tampering."

The spokesperson added that staff in Loblaws stores are available for any customers with questions about any prescription or over-the-counter medication.

Taylor-Hood said Shoppers has contacted other stores to check their supply. As to why someone would go to the trouble to fill a pill bottle with a more expensive allergy medication, Taylor-Hood said she had no idea.

"Honestly, can't even hazard a guess."

Warning to public

After discovering the bottle had been tampered with, Taylor-Hood warned friends and family on Facebook about it, because she said she wants people to be cautious about buying medication.

"Check your seals on your medication and don't assume just because it came in a box that everything is OK," she said.

