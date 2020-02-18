Shooting in Wabush leaves dog dead, police investigating
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says someone shot at a home in Wabush on Sunday afternoon.
RNC says the incident, which is not believed to be random, happened Sunday afternoon
Police say someone shot at a Wabush home, killing a dog and causing damage to a house.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the incident happened Sunday around 2 p.m. on Commercial Street.
No one inside the home was injured, and the incident is not believed to have been a random act, according to police.
The RNC is is asking anyone who may have CCTV or dash camera footage from the area, or any other relevant information, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.