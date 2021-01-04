Police investigating fatal shooting in Natuashish
One man is dead, another is in police custody, and the RCMP's major-crimes unit is travelling to Natuashish to investigate the shooting.
One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Natuashish.
According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, officers were called to an altercation involving a gun late Sunday afternoon.
The caller told police a man had been shot.
Police say he was taken for medical treatment and died Sunday evening.
The RCMP took a man into custody following the shooting, but couldn't confirm specific details such as his age or the type of gun that was used.
The RCMP's major-crimes unit will be in Natuashish to help with the investigation.
A spokesperson said police are expected to release more information about the incident Monday.
