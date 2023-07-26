Police searching for potentially armed man in Swift Current

Police say Tony Farrell of Marystown is reportedly armed and dangerous in the community of Swift Current. Residents are asked to remain in their homes and report any sightings to 911. (RCMP)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are continuing the search for a Marystown man they believe to be "armed and violent" in Swift Current.

Police say Tony Farrell is reported to be carrying weapons with the intent to use them.

Police first responded to the Shoal Cove Heights area of Swift Current after alerting the public around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The town's main road was barricaded as part of the police response, according to the RCMP, but traffic resumed with a police checkpoint just after 7 p.m.

The police are asking residents to remain in their homes with windows and doors locked and say updates will be provided. Anyone who sees Farrell should report it to 911, according to police.

Armed police officers patrol the highway in Swift Current. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Police issued an arrest warrant for Farrell, 32, earlier this month in relation to several charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and breaching probation.