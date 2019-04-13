Police, medical examiner at Foxtrap cemetery linked to alleged grave robbing
20-year-old man charged earlier this week
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continues to hold a scene at All Saints Anglican Cemetery in Foxtrap, a week after "quite old" skeletal remains were found nearby, resulting in charges against a 20-year-old man.
Police officers were at the graveyard Saturday along with staff from the medical examiner's office, a team of experts from Memorial University and an excavator.
CBC News has requested comment from the RNC but has yet to receive a reply.
Police have maintained a presence at the cemetery since 1 a.m. on April 6, when they were called to the area. Officers also held a scene in a wooded area on the Newfoundland T'Railway nearly Greelytown Road, less than a kilometre from the graveyard.
The RNC issued a release Monday about the discovery of human remains, which the medical examiner determined to be "quite old" and not linked to any missing persons cases.
Police later charged a 20-year-old man with indecently interfering with human remains, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of a court order.